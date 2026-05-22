Eury Pérez And Marlins Face Mets On May 22

Perez is 2-6 with a 5.33 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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