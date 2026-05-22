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Eury Perez
Miami Marlins

Eury Perez

Miami Marlins • #39 SP

Eury Pérez And Marlins Face Mets On May 22

Eury Perez will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the New York Mets at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Perez has -128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is 2-6 with a 5.33 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eury Perez

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