Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Guardians On July 11
Eury Perez will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians at loanDepot park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Perez has -108 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Perez is 5-6 with a 3.84 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Athletics without giving up a hit.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.