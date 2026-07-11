Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Guardians On July 11

Perez is 5-6 with a 3.84 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Athletics without giving up a hit.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.