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Eury Perez
Miami Marlins

Eury Perez

Miami Marlins • #39 SP

Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Brewers On July 19

Eury Perez will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has -170 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Perez is 5-7 with a 3.78 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday, July 11 when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eury Perez

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