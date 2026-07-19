Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Brewers On July 19

Perez is 5-7 with a 3.78 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday, July 11 when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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