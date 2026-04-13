Eury Pérez And Marlins Take On Braves On April 13

Perez is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.