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Eury Perez
Miami Marlins

Eury Perez

Miami Marlins • #39 SP

Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Athletics On July 5

Eury Perez will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Perez has -128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Perez is 4-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eury Perez

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