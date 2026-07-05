Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Athletics On July 5

Perez is 4-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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