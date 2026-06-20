Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Yankees On June 20

Suarez is hitting for a .213 BA, .274 OBP and .374 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 16 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season.

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