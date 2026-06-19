Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Yankees On June 19

Suarez is hitting for a .212 BA, .274 OBP and .376 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 16 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Cam Schlittler (7-3) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 1.82 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

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