Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Royals On June 3

Suarez is hitting for a .221 BA, .304 OBP and .361 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 13 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek (3-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season.

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