Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Royals On June 2

Suarez is hitting for a .227 BA, .306 OBP and .370 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 13 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (2-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.