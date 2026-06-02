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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Royals On June 2

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .227 BA, .306 OBP and .370 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 13 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (2-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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