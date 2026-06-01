Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Royals On June 1
Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .224 BA, .300 OBP and .371 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 13 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Braves.
The Royals will send Luinder Avila (0-2) out to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.