Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Royals On June 1

Suarez is hitting for a .224 BA, .300 OBP and .371 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 13 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Braves.

The Royals will send Luinder Avila (0-2) out to make his second start of the season.

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