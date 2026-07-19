Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Rockies On July 19

Suarez is hitting for a .210 BA, .284 OBP and .399 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 24 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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