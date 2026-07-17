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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Rockies On July 17

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, July 17 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .208 BA, .285 OBP and .388 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 23 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs against the Cubs.

The Rockies are sending Gabriel Hughes (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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