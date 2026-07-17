Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Rockies On July 17

Suarez is hitting for a .208 BA, .285 OBP and .388 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 23 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs against the Cubs.

The Rockies are sending Gabriel Hughes (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

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