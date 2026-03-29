Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Red Sox On March 29

Suarez had a .228 BA, .298 OBP and .526 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .824 and he scored 91 runs. In 657 plate appearances, he hit 49 home runs (5th in MLB) and drove in 118 runs (4th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

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