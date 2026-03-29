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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Red Sox On March 29

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suarez had a .228 BA, .298 OBP and .526 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .824 and he scored 91 runs. In 657 plate appearances, he hit 49 home runs (5th in MLB) and drove in 118 runs (4th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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