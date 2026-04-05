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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Rangers On April 5

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Suarez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .226 BA, .250 OBP and .419 SLG with a 40.6% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored four runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (1-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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