Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Rangers On April 5

Suarez is hitting for a .226 BA, .250 OBP and .419 SLG with a 40.6% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored four runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (1-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start of the season.

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