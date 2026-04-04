Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Rangers On April 4

Suarez is hitting for a .259 BA, .286 OBP and .481 SLG with a 39.3% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored four runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in six runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker will start for the Rangers, his first of the season.

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