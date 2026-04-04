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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Rangers On April 4

Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Suarez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .259 BA, .286 OBP and .481 SLG with a 39.3% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored four runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in six runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker will start for the Rangers, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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