Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Rangers On April 3

Suarez is hitting for a .217 BA, .250 OBP and .478 SLG with a 41.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored three runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in six runs (10th in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Pirates.

The Rangers are sending MacKenzie Gore (1-0) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.