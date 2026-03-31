Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Pirates On March 31

Suarez had a .228 BA, .298 OBP and .526 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .824 and he scored 91 runs. In 657 plate appearances, he hit 49 home runs (5th in MLB) and drove in 118 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.

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