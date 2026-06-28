Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Pirates On June 28
Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Suarez has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .210 BA, .276 OBP and .379 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 18 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Pirates.
Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.