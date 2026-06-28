Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Pirates On June 28

Suarez is hitting for a .210 BA, .276 OBP and .379 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 18 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.

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