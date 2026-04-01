Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Pirates On April 1

Suarez had a .228 BA, .298 OBP and .526 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .824 and he scored 91 runs. In 657 plate appearances, he hit 49 home runs (5th in MLB) and drove in 118 runs (4th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (0-1) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start this season.

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