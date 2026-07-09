Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Phillies On July 9

Suarez is hitting for a .204 BA, .279 OBP and .367 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 21 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.

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