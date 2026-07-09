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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Phillies On July 9

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .204 BA, .279 OBP and .367 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 21 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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