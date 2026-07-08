Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Phillies On July 8

Suarez is hitting for a .207 BA, .280 OBP and .374 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 21 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Phillies.

The Phillies have not named a starting pitcher.

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