Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Phillies On July 7

Suarez is hitting for a .206 BA, .281 OBP and .362 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored 20 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Zack Wheeler (8-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.36 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

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