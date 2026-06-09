Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Padres On June 9

Suarez is hitting for a .203 BA, .279 OBP and .326 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored 13 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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