Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Padres On June 10

Suarez is hitting for a .203 BA, .277 OBP and .329 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored 13 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Michael King (4-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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