Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Padres On June 10
Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .203 BA, .277 OBP and .329 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored 13 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.
The Padres are sending Michael King (4-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.