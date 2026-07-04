Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Orioles On July 4

Suarez is hitting for a .204 BA, .278 OBP and .365 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored 19 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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