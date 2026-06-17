Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Mets On June 17

Suarez is hitting for a .217 BA, .280 OBP and .386 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 16 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (3-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season.

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