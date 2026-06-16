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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Mets On June 16

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will face the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .222 BA, .287 OBP and .395 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 16 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent appearance, he smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Kodai Senga (0-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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