Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Mets On June 15

Suarez is hitting for a .215 BA, .282 OBP and .354 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 14 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Tobias Myers will start for the Mets, his first this season.

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