Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Marlins On April 8
Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .195 BA, .250 OBP and .341 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored four runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.
Eury Perez (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.