Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Marlins On April 8

Suarez is hitting for a .195 BA, .250 OBP and .341 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored four runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third of the season.

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