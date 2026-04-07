Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Marlins On April 7

Suarez is hitting for a .211 BA, .250 OBP and .368 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored four runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (2-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.

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