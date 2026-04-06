Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Marlins On April 6

Suarez is hitting for a .235 BA, .278 OBP and .412 SLG with a 38.9% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored four runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Janson Junk (0-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.

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