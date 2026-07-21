Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Mariners On July 21

Suarez is hitting for a .208 BA, .280 OBP and .392 SLG with a 35.8% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 25 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season.

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