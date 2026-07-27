Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Guardians On July 27
Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, July 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .207 BA, .280 OBP and .402 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 27 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.
Slade Cecconi (4-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.