Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Guardians On July 27

Suarez is hitting for a .207 BA, .280 OBP and .402 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 27 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Slade Cecconi (4-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.