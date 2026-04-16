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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Giants On April 16

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .250 BA, .324 OBP and .406 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored six runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp (2-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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