Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Giants On April 15

Suarez is hitting for a .217 BA, .299 OBP and .333 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored five runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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