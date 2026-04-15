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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Giants On April 15

Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .217 BA, .299 OBP and .333 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored five runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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