Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Giants On April 14

Suarez is hitting for a .224 BA, .297 OBP and .345 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored five runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

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