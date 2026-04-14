Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Giants On April 14
Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .224 BA, .297 OBP and .345 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored five runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Angels.
Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.