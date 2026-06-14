Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Diamondbacks On June 14

Suarez is hitting for a .214 BA, .282 OBP and .351 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 14 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.43 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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