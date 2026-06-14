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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Diamondbacks On June 14

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .214 BA, .282 OBP and .351 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 14 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.43 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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