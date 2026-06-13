Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Diamondbacks On June 13

Suarez is hitting for a .219 BA, .287 OBP and .358 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored 14 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

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