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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Diamondbacks On June 13

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .219 BA, .287 OBP and .358 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored 14 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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