Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 12
Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, June 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Suarez has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .211 BA, .282 OBP and .354 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 14 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.
The Diamondbacks are sending Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.