Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 12

Suarez is hitting for a .211 BA, .282 OBP and .354 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 14 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

The Diamondbacks are sending Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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