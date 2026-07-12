Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Cubs On July 12

Suarez is hitting for a .208 BA, .285 OBP and .377 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 22 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (4-1 with a 4.31 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.

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