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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Cubs On July 12

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .208 BA, .285 OBP and .377 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 22 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (4-1 with a 4.31 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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