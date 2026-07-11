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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Cubs On July 11

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .202 BA, .278 OBP and .361 SLG with a 35.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 21 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Javier Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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