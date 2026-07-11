Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Cubs On July 11

Suarez is hitting for a .202 BA, .278 OBP and .361 SLG with a 35.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 21 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Javier Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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