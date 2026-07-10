Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Cubs On July 10

Suarez is hitting for a .201 BA, .278 OBP and .362 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored 21 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (5-7) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.