Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Cardinals On June 7

Suarez is hitting for a .209 BA, .287 OBP and .336 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 13 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.98 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.

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