Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Cardinals On July 26

Suarez is hitting for a .210 BA, .281 OBP and .408 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 27 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.