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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Cardinals On July 26

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Suarez has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .210 BA, .281 OBP and .408 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 27 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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