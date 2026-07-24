Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Cardinals On July 24
Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, July 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Suarez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .208 BA, .280 OBP and .402 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 26 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Mariners.
Dustin May (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.