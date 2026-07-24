Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Cardinals On July 24

Suarez is hitting for a .208 BA, .280 OBP and .402 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 26 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Mariners.

Dustin May (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

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