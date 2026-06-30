Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Brewers On June 30

Suarez is hitting for a .208 BA, .276 OBP and .376 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 18 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Brandon Sproat (2-4 with a 5.43 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.

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