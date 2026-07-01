Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Brewers On July 1
Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is hitting for a .205 BA, .276 OBP and .370 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 18 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.
Shane Drohan makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.