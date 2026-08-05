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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Athletics On Aug. 5

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Athletics at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .202 BA, .278 OBP and .387 SLG with a 36.7% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 27 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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