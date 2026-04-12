Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Angels On April 12

Suarez is hitting for a .232 BA, .295 OBP and .357 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored five runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Jose Soriano (3-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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