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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Angels On April 12

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .232 BA, .295 OBP and .357 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored five runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Jose Soriano (3-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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