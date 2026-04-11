Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Angels On April 11

Suarez is hitting for a .231 BA, .286 OBP and .365 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored four runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Angels.

George Klassen (0-0) makes the start for the Angels, his second of the season.

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